About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Amar Singh College organises T20 friendly match

Published at September 26, 2018 12:38 AM 0Comment(s)252views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 A T20 friendly match between the faculty members of the Science departments and the faculty member of Arts departments of Amar Singh College Srinagar was organized by the College Staff Council in collaboration with the Physical Education Department of the College.
Principal Prof. (Dr.) Yasmeen Ashai inaugurated the enthralling match played at the Amar Singh College playground. The team of Science XI was led by Prof. Tariq Ashai against Arts XI, which was led by Prof. Mashooq Hussain.
The Science XI team won the match by five wickets and spared 27 balls.
The Arts XI made the run chase difficult by taking wickets at regular intervals, but the formidable knock by Prof. Bilal Ahmad saw the Science XI through and earned man of the match title. At the end, all the faculty members thanked the worthy Principal Prof.(Dr.) Yasmeen Ashai for facilitating such a refreshing activity in the college, as any sport fosters team spirit, positivity and acts as an impetus to do well in one's primary profession.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top