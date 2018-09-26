Amar Singh College organises T20 friendly match

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
A T20 friendly match between the faculty members of the Science departments and the faculty member of Arts departments of Amar Singh College Srinagar was organized by the College Staff Council in collaboration with the Physical Education Department of the College.
Principal Prof. (Dr.) Yasmeen Ashai inaugurated the enthralling match played at the Amar Singh College playground. The team of Science XI was led by Prof. Tariq Ashai against Arts XI, which was led by Prof. Mashooq Hussain.
The Science XI team won the match by five wickets and spared 27 balls.
The Arts XI made the run chase difficult by taking wickets at regular intervals, but the formidable knock by Prof. Bilal Ahmad saw the Science XI through and earned man of the match title. At the end, all the faculty members thanked the worthy Principal Prof.(Dr.) Yasmeen Ashai for facilitating such a refreshing activity in the college, as any sport fosters team spirit, positivity and acts as an impetus to do well in one's primary profession.