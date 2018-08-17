Aman-Dosti Yatra concludes at Wagha border, candles lit for peace

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi:
A 40 member delegation from different regions of India Thursday concluded their Delhi to Wagah journey named “Aman-Dosti Yatra” with the aim to promote India-Pakistan peace and friendship.
The group went to India-Pakistan Wagah border at night of 14-15 August for lightning of candles, terming the act as a “light of peace”. The group stopped during the travel at more than 15 towns and cities organizing public meetings to make people aware about importance of peace and generating support for India-Pakistan people to people contact.
Mudassir Hasan, a youth activist from Srinagar also joined candle vigil with the hope that a closer bonding between people and state on both the sides.
A moving force behind the yatra Ram Mohan Rai, who is also associated with Association of People of Asia, said: “India-Pakistan peace is a necessity and very natural. People on both sides want to meet each other. Through this yatra we would express this feeling of people on behalf of millions of Indians and Pakistanis.”
Mrs Harutai, a freedom fighter, said she wants peaceful relations and close bonds between both sides of people.
Sanjay Rai, National Coordinator of NYP said that youth from both sides must get platforms to clear their misunderstandings.
“Youths are future and hope.”
Ravi Nitesh, Coordinator of Aman Dosti Yatra and founder of Aaghaz-e-Dosti , an Indo-Pak friendship initiative, said that efforts to spread “light of peace” on India-Pakistan border through candle vigil is happening since the last 23 years and was started by people like Kuldeep Nayyar, Nikhil Chakraborthy, Asma Jahangir and others and “we want to continue this legacy”.
He also said during public meetings along the way, “we also received huge support of people for the cause”.
He said particularly in Punjab, so many people including army veterans favored peaceful relations.
Renowned artist Hena Chakraborthy said that arts and culture are strongest medium of connection.
A freelance writer Kushika A V from Banglore felt that when “we talk about India-Pakistan, it automatically gets connected with Hindu-Muslim due to various misunderstandings”. “Hence, working on this issue may also benefit another important cause of communal harmony.”
Former Director General Doordarshan K M Anees-ul-haq said that people of both sides are similar and will be able to build peace once they get chance. “There are so much suspicion and stereotypes that need to be countered.”
A day before the karwan started, a meeting was also organized in Delhi which was attended by Kuldeep Nayyar, Mohini Giri, Dr Syeda Hameed among others.