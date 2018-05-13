Amad-e-Bahar Sports festival concluded

JKAP 9th Bn. distributes sports kits
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, MAY 12:
JKAP 9th Bn. Zeewan, Srinagar organised a cricket tournament of 8 teams each of under 16 and under 19 boys. School children from four schools were given sports kits at Armed Police Complex, Zewan today.
A sports festival Amad-e-Bahar was organised by JKAP 9th Bn. under Civic Action Programme (CAP) for strengthening the police public relations and extending the initiative of J&K Police. Four schools GHS Sangari Khanmoh, GBMS Sangari Khanmoh, GPS Chak Khanmoh and GGHS Zewan participated in the sports festival.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shailender Singh, SSP, Commandant JKAP-9th Bn. highlighted the importance of sports and emphasized upon the school children to work hard in both educational and sports field, he also advised them to set goals in life and achieve them negotiating obstacles.
In his welcome address, Shri Zahid Ahmad Lone, Dy.SP JKAP-9th Battalion welcomed the school children, teaching staff and prominent civilians of the area and gave them a brief overview of Civic Action Program (CAP) initiated by J&K Police. Later a cultural programme was presented by the school children.
The following officers of JKAP-9th BN remained also present during the function. Shri Safdar Hamid H. Samoon, DySP, Adjutant, Shri Adil Hussain, DySP, C.C.C-Coy and Mrs. Mohsina Setain, DySP, C.C A-Coy.