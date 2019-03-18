Am not Delhi’s agent, Faesal says at party launch

March 18, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

‘Will work for peaceful Kashmir resolution as per peoples’ aspirations’

Launching his political party ‘Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement’ IAS officer-turned mainstream politician Shah Faesal Sunday said he was not “New Delhi’s agent”.

At the launch of his political party ‘Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement’ at Gindun Ground at Rajbagh, Faesal criticized the mainstream political parties for accusing him of being an “agent” of New Delhi saying, “Earlier, these political parties were after me to join them and when I decided to launch my own party, they started accusing me of being New Delhi's or RSS’ agent.”

The political rally saw an impressive participation of people, many of them coming from far-flung areas of the Valley.

“People don’t sacrifice their lucrative careers to become agents,” said Faesal, the 2010 batch UPSC topper, who resigned from services in January this year to protest “unabated killings in Kashmir and marginalisation of Indian Muslims”.

Faesal said his decision to form a political party was based on the feedback that he received from people after he chose mainstream politics over his bureaucratic career.

“I was initially in talks with a particular party where I was immensely respected and I am thankful to them. Besides them I was also in talks with two other parties but the feedback, and most importantly the abuses I received from common people were overwhelming for me,” Shah said. “People were not ready to see me with parties whose hands are soaked in blood.”

Faesal said he would have easily won the parliamentary polls had he decided to join any existing political party.

“I refused the parliamentary seat on a platter,” he said. “I want to thank people for their abuses that directed me in right decision.”

Faesal said forming a new political party was the toughest decision he had to take keeping in view the hard times ahead.

“Everyone who is with me today has sacrificed something to start this movement,” he said. “It is an idea of sacrifice.”

Faesal said he admires Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for their political struggle.

“I am ready for all criticism of my rival parties even though I don’t consider them rivals as they do,” he said. “We will not allow this politicking over the blood of Kashmiri youth.”

Faesal said when he joined IAS he had thought peace could be achieved in the State through development.

“My thinking was that if we provide roads, schools, water supply, then perhaps there will be peace. After 10 years, I realised that till the youth here is disillusioned, till there is bloodshed, till the chastity of our mothers and sisters is not protected, and till the new generation keeps living in uncertainty, nothing will be achieved by way of development," he said.

Faesal said as a mainstream party he would work for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir as per the aspirations of the people.

“We will fight with the forces intent to divide Jammu Kashmir on the basis of religion. We will represent Kashmir's youth. We will work for the health sector and we will end corruption from the State," he said.

Faesal said the intention of his party was to give new politics to the State "which has seen only miseries since the last 70 years".

“This party is not a region or religion-specific. People from Jammu, Ladakh or Rajouri-Poonch are my brothers, and from this stage, I want to send them a message of friendship. Our politics is incomplete without the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits," he said.

Former JNU student leader and activist Shehla Rashid Shora, businessman Baldev Singh Raina, Feroz Peerzada, Iqbal Tahir, Raja Mehmood and Uzair Ronga joined Faesal’s party on the occasion.