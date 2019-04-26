Altaf urges regularization of daily wagers

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Congress leader and social activist Altaf Ahmad Malik urges governor administration for speedy measures in the regularization process of daily wagers, casual need based anangwadies, ashas, sbm and grs without further delaying and release their pending salaries also the pending payments of contractors as an earliest.

Altaf called these consolidated employees the real heroes of their respective departments who are witnessed working tirelessly on ground and are genuine in their regularization demand

