Altaf urges justice for ASHA workers, Class IV job aspirants

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 10:
Congress leader Altaf Ahmad Malik has seconded the demand of ASHA workers, Anganwadies and Class IV job aspirants, In a statement he expressed dismay over the delaying in fulfilling the long pending demand of ASHA Workers, Anangwadies & Class IV job aspirants of district Baramulla, He said the administration is deaf eared and its non serious approach forced them to come on streets. Altaf urged governor administration to fulfill their demands at an earliest keeping the sufferings of these workers and candidates in view.