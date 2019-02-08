About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Altaf urges admin to restore essential services in Rafiabad

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 07:

Congress leader Altaf Ahmad Malik Thursday urged the government administration to put men and machinery in place and restore the essential services including roads, electricity, water supply and ensure sufficient health facilities in the hospitals on war footing basis in Rafiabad and other areas which are badly affected after the heavy snowfall. In a statement, he said that most of the areas are still cut off with Tehsil and District headquarters while as most roads and electricity has not been restored. Altaf also demanded adequate supplies of basic amenities like ration, cooking gas and snow clearance on main and interior roads especially in upper reaches of Rafiabad and other areas.

