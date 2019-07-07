Altaf starts BJP membership drive in Pulwama

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson Altaf Thakur along with district Pulwama incharge Ashraf Azad and party membership incharge for Pulwama Malik Yaqoob Sunday kick started the membership drive in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The motive of the membership drive is to strengthen the party base, connect with general public and bring every section of the society into the party fold.

During the day long program, scores of people including youth from the district joined the party after Thakur assured them that PM Narendra Modi believes in “Sab Ka Sath”, “Sab Ka Vikas” and “Sab Ka Vishvas”.

“Our party has got the highest number of votes in Tral constituency of the district in recently held Lok Sabha elections. There is a need to connect with gross roots level people to get the same lead in each constituency in the future,” Thakur said.

BJP state spokesperson further said more than 17 lakh people voted for BJP in recently held Lok Sabha elections in the state, which is 46 percent of voter share.

“To increase the number of voters we have started this membership drive in the state,” Thakur added.

Thakur said that party has taken strong steps to put an end to corruption and punish corrupt persons. “This is being appreciated by general public and which is one of the reasons that general people wanted to join the party for their secure and safe future,” he said.

Earlier, the party senior leadership has designated its senior workers for the task and assigned them all the ten districts of Kashmir Valley.