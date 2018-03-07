Altaf reviews progress of education sector works in Khansahab

Jammu:
Minister for Education Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today called for timeline completion of infrastructure works and effective interventions under SSA and RMSA to bring down dropout rate in the government schools.
He also directed for holding remedial classes to compensate loss of studies due to certain reasons.
The Minister was speaking at a meeting convened to review the pace of development works including construction of additional accommodation, new school buildings and staff position in Khan Sahib Assembly constituency.
Local Member Legislative Assembly (MLA) Hakim Mohammad Yasin, Secretary School Education, Farooq Ahmed Shah, Director RMSA Tuffail Matto, Director Sarva Shiksha Abiyan (SSA) A R Waar and other senior officers were present in the meeting.
The Minister took detailed review of the progress of additional accommodation in various schools of the constituency. He directed for managing adequate funds for completion of proposed works under capex budget, SSA, RMSA and Tameer. It was informed that the department has mooted proposal for up-gradation of accommodation of various Higher Secondary and High schools in the constituency. He stressed on timeline completion and close monitoring of the works.
Highlighting the importance of school education, the Minister said that there is strong need to work towards realization of the fundamental objective of making government schools as hub of modern education centres.
The Minister reiterated the government’s resolve to meet bare minimum educational requirements including infrastructure and staff in all the government schools.
