Altaf reviews drainage system of Amira Kadal constituency

Srinagar, May 17:
Minister for Finance, Labor and Employment Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today reviewed the drainage facilities available in Amira Kadal constituency and directed to reconstruct and remodel the existing drainage from Ahmad Hospital to Sultanabad, Nowgam.
The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer ERA, Exen ERA, AEE City Drainage SMC, and Exen City Drainage SMC and the residents of various localities of Amira Kadal constituency.
Minister directed the officials of ERA to come with a proposal for renovation and remodelling of the existing drainage from Ahmad Hospital to Sultanabad Nowgam to adjust the larger population of adjacent low-lying areas. He assured liberal funding for the project and urged ERA to complete the project within shortest possible time.
Bukhari said the lateral drains at Nowgam shall be constructed by City Drainage (Civil) of SMC after completion of the main drainage system by ERA.
The Minister also directed City Drainage System (Civil) of SMC to construct drainage system at Al-Noor Colony Rawalpora and said the funding shall be made under District capex budget.