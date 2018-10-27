Altaf, Mir, NC grieved over Chattabal fire incident

Demand immediate relief for affected families
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 26:
Senior PDP leader and former minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed shock and grief over the fire incident in which five dozen residential houses were gutted in Chattabal.
In a statement issued here, Bukhari expressed sympathy with the fire affected families and urged the governor administration to provide immediate help and financial support to all those affected by devastating blaze.
He also urged the district administration to ensure distribution of adequate ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this tragedy till a formal damage assessment is made by the revenue officials.
Expressing deep anguish over the apparent cause of fire incident, Bukhari appealed inhabitants of the locality to safeguard their lives and property by taking precautionary measures to avert such incidents in future.
Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) president and former minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir has also expressed grief over the blaze in Chattabal area.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has expressed grief over the damage to properties due to the massive fire. Expressing grief on the fire that left many families homeless, Central Secretary and former MLA Irfan Shah said, “The incumbent administration should take immediate steps to ensure that the affected families do not face any hardship in the coming winter days. Necessary arrangements should be put in place for them until new structures come up.”
He implored upon the administration to compensate the families at an earliest. “The massive fire incident at Chattabal Srinagar has deprived the affected of all they have got. Need of the hour is to compensate the material loss adequately, so that the distressed families rise again.”
Irfan said that the thickly inhabited areas of Srinagar are prone to such fire incidents and what worsens the situation is the very bleak presence of fire service’s installations in many areas. “Government should rise up to the occasion and upgrade the fire services department to meet the demand of fire extinguishing in the city interiors and everywhere else.”
Meanwhile, Party General Secretary, Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar has asked the administration to make necessary arrangements on the occasion of chahalum observance of the martyrs of Karbala.
He asked the administration to make sure that the devotees don’t face any problem during the observance.