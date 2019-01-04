Altaf grieved over Habba Kadal, Baramulla fire incidents

Srinagar, January 3:
Former Finance Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed grief over the tragic fire incidents at Habbakadal in Srinagar and Old Town area of Baramulla district in which at least seven residential structures were severely damaged.
Bukhari urged the governor led administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected families so that they can resurrect themselves, adding the process may be expedited in view of the prevailing winter season.
“I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the fire affected families and solicit personal intervention of the Honb’le Governor for ensuring distribution of adequate ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this tragedy,” Bukhari said.
He urged the administration to provide all necessary relief and rehabilitation items through Red Cross at an earliest to the five families whose houses were damaged in a devastating fire incident in Dal-Hassanyar area of Habbakadal in Srinagar and two families who lost their shelter in the blaze at Old Town area of Baramulla district.
The former finance minister also urged the respective district administrations to ensure distribution of adequate ex-gratia compensation to the victims of fire incidents till formal damage assessment is made by the revenue officials.
Expressing deep anguish over the loss of property, Bukhari appealed people to safeguard their lives and property by taking precautionary measures to avert such incidents in future.
“We should take precautions and prevent short circuits in our homes, shops and business establishments because most often these short circuits have proven disastrous in terms of life and property,” he said.