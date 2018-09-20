Altaf grieved over demise of Gh. Abbas Khan

SRINAGAR, September 19:
Former Finance Minister and MLA Amirakadal Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of prominent social activist Ghulam Abbas Khan who passed away at his residence in Pine Avenue Rawalpora after a brief spell of illness.
In his condolence message, Bukhari, who is presently outside the State, expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family, especially with Najeeb Abbas Khan, PDP senior worker and son of the deceased.
Bukhari said that Late Khan was a very pious person who shall be remembered for his social and philanthropic activities in and around his locality.
“In this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family especially Najeeb Abbas Khan, his family friends and acquaintances. May Almighty Allah grant an eternal peace to the departed soul,” Bukhari said in his condolence message for the bereaved family.
On the directions of Bukhari, a delegation of his workers and office bearers led by Mohammad Ashraf Dar, PDP Zone President Amirakadal visited the residence of Najeeb Khan at Rawalpora to express solidarity with him.
Besides extending the condolence message of Bukhari to the bereaved family the delegation prayed for an eternal peace to the departed soul and patience for his family to bear this irreparable loss.