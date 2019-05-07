About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Altaf grieved over death of labourer in flyover accident

Former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday expressed deep shock and grief over the death of a labourer Mohammad Amin Bhat in tragic accident at Rambagh-Solina flyover that took place on Sunday evening.
In a statement issued to KNS, Bukhari demanded severe punishment warranted under law for the guilty who hit the car while plying on wrong side of the flyover. “This tragic accident has resulted due to clear violation of traffic rules and the authorities must book the culprit and take the case to its logical conclusion in a time bound manner,” the former minister demanded.
In his condolence message, Bukhari conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family of deceased labourer who was a resident of Azad Basti Natipora of Amirakadal constituency and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. He wished speedy recovery to person who sustained grievous injuries in the accident.
The former finance minister said the increasing road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir have assumed alarming proportions. Bukhari remarked that it has been found that the drivers are not following set standard rules and safety instructions while plying on the Rambagh-Solina flyover.
“The administration must come out with some tangible measures to prevent such heart wrenching mishaps in future,” Bukhari urged, further urging the traffic department to deploy special squads on both sides of the flyover to prevent loss of life.
“My heart goes out for the family of deceased labourer who has left behind his three children including a specially-able child and wife. The deceased was living a life of penury so the administration must come forward to help his family by disbursing ex-gratia relief at an earliest.” He also wished speedy recovery for the injured and urged the district administration to provide best medical treatment to him.

 

