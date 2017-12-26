Altaf felicitates Ignite award recipient Iqrar

Srinagar:
Minister for Education Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today felicitated class eleventh student Iqrar Rashid of Higher Secondary School Berawa, Budgam for being conferred with APJ Abdul Kalam Azad Ignite award.
The Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir State has no dearth of talent and the youth here need proper adequate exposure and guidance to create a niche for them at national and international level. He said that government is making all possible efforts to encourage state’s talent and help the potential youth to achieve their goals.
Meanwhile, secretary school education, Farooq Ahmed Shah also hailed the great achievement of the Berawa boy and wished him success in his future endeavors. He informed that government has drawn a calendar of range of events including outside state tours to expose the J&K students to modern education and national and overseas prospects. He said the department is going to organize series of country wide student tours in the coming days.
Director School Education, Kashmir, GN Itto asked the students to take inspiration from the students like Iqrar and leave behind indelible foot fronts to inspire others. He also listed the coaching and other facilities being provided by the department to students aspiring to crack different competitive exams.
