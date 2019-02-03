Altaf expresses dismay over pesky power supply in Kangan

Jammu, Feb 02 :
Expressing serious concern over the precarious power situation in Ganderbal district, particularly in Kangan constituency senior National Conference leader and former MLA Kangan, Mian Altaf Ahmed has said that it seems the administration has virtually decided to keep the people into perpetual darkness.
In a statement issued, Mian Altaf said that the there is non-availability of the power supply in the entire district Ganderbal over last three months, adding that people in most of the areas of Kangan constituency face erratic and unscheduled power supplies adding that people living in several areas here are without electricity for several days as PDD has failed to repair the damaged transformers and restore power supply in these areas.
“People are facing immense hardships due to unscheduled and non availability power supply and are forced to come on roads to protest,” Mian Altaf said.
He said that PDD has failed to repair and reinstall transformers in several areas in Kangan due to which the people are facing immense hardships that too at a time when the power supplies are needed more to cope-up with the chilly winter.
“Many transformers in several areas of Kangan constituency are damaged and lying in workshops for a long time now, adding that the PDD authorities should seem least concerned,” he added.
Mian Altaf urged the district administration and PDD authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply to its consumers. (KNS)