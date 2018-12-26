Altaf, Dilawar, Ashraf pledge support to exploding PDP

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 25:
Battling rebellion for months, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday got a shot in the arm with three of its leaders pledging support to the party amid rumours that they are going to leave the party.
Senior PDP leader and former Finance Minister Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari told Rising Kashmir that he has no plans to quit the party.
“I know there are problems within PDP but I am not leaving the party. These are all plans to destabilise the party,” he said.
He said reports of him joining or creating a third front are baseless.
Altaf said he has not either walked out of any PDP meet as is being reported nor has he asked the PDP President Mehbooba Mufti to sack any leader.
PDP leader Dilawar Mir told Rising Kashmir that he did not attend the last two party meetings as he was not in the town.
“I was away in Jammu on a personal visit. I have no problems with the PDP,” he said adding reports about him demanding sacking of certain party leaders are all baseless.
“I have no issues with any leader in the party,” he said.
Another PDP leader and former minister Mohammad Ashraf Mir told Rising Kashmir that he never had any plan to quit the party.
“Why should I refute anything not initiated by me in the first place,” he said.
Mir said let the people say what they want but “I am not quitting the party.”
He said he doesn’t have any grudge either against the party leadership or any other party leader.
The PDP general secretary and former minister Abdul Haq Khan declined to comment when asked about reports of his differences with the party.
Khan said he would not like to comment on the issue.
PDP has been battling rebellion ever since the party lost power in June this year after BJP withdrew support to Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government.
Three of its cabinet minister including Imran Reza Ansari, Haseeb Drabu and Syed Basharat Bukhari resigned from the party while two former MLAs Muhammad Abbas Wani and Abid Ansari have also quit the party.
The PDP’s rebel ranks also swelled in past weeks after certain leaders and office bearers of the party parted ways.
PDP MLCs including Saifuddin Bhat and Yasir Reshi have been publicly siding with the rebel leaders with the former meeting the National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah and later siding with Sajjad Lone’s Peoples Conference during Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls.
PDP’s former general secretary Mehboob Iqbal, former State Secretary Bashir Ahmad Runyal and another senior leader Raja Aijaz Ali have also resigned from the party.
The PDP also sacked two senior party leaders Peer Mohammad Hussain and Syed Basharat Bukhari before their joining National Conference.