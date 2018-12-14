About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Altaf demands regularization of daily wagers

Published at December 14, 2018 12:07 AM 0Comment(s)99views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 13:

 Congress leader Altaf Ahmad Malik in a statement demands governor administration start regularization process of daily wagers casual need base laborers working in different departments from last several years with zeal & zest and also demand the release of their pending salaries without any further delay.
In a statement, Altaf demands to make public the list of class fourth aspirants of district Baramulla that has been withheld for a decade and start recruitment process on fast track basis adding the unemployment, corruption, nepotism and lack of work culture in administration results in delaying the resolution of day to day problems of common people.
He said all this has disappointed and alienated youth as well. Altaf said that unless and until the anti-corruption institutions will not be free from political and bureaucratic influences the corruption will never be rooted out completely.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top