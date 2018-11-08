Altaf demands compensation to snow-affected farmers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 07:
Congress leader Altaf Malik has expressed dismay on the early snow fall in Kashmir which caused massive damages to unplucked apple trees.
Altaf has urged governor to compensate affected orchardists and waive off the KCC loans.
He also urged the governor to announce free ration to the affected growers.
He said the repeated natural disasters like hail storm, incessant rain, early snowfall and draught should be covered under any scheme for farmers.
He said government’ negligence is for the downfall of agriculture and horticulture sector which is backbone of state's economy and provides employment to thousands of people involved directly or indirectly.
He said the sectors need special attention and comprehensive package including implementation of crop insurance scheme.