Altaf condoles demise of father of Farooq Dar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 21:
Former Finance Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed deep shock and sorrow over demise of Mohammad Sultan Dar, father of Farooq Ahmad Dar the Co-Chairman of Kashmir Economic Alliance and President of Coordination Committee of J&K Contractors Association.
Expressing profound grief over the death, Bukhari described the deceased as a noble soul who always stood a helping hand to the needy and poor.
“He will be deeply remembered by everyone whose lives he touched,” the former minister observed, while expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
Bukhari prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family, his friends and acquaintances to withstand the irreparable loss.