Altaf censures Govt’s decision of revoking zero stamp duty

SRINAGAR:
Former finance minister, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has censured the government decision of revoking Zero Stamp duty for women in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, Bukhari said: “The notification issued by the Governor led administration on January 25, 2019 has justified its decision taken in the public interest. But my question is how can an anti-people decision be taken under the garb of public interest?”
The former finance minister said that the Governor led administration must go through the contours of the cabinet decision which had resulted into abolition of stamp duty on the sale of property registered in the name of females in the state.
“The Zero Stamp duty decision was taken by the cabinet to improve the socio-economic condition of females in Jammu and Kashmir and the same was applauded by one and all in the country,” Bukhari remarked.
He urged the Governor to immediately rescind this order in the interest of public and especially for the female folks of the state who so far have been suffering for not being direct stakeholders in real estate and their family properties.