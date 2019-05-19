Altaf calls on Guv, seeks his intervention in addressing public issues

May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday evening called on Satya Pal Malik, the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, at Rajbhavan.

The official spokesperson said Bukhari brought various issues of public importance into the notice of the Governor. The former minister also discussed the progress on various Central and State Government developmental schemes under implementation in Srinagar city especially in Amirakadal constituency and pleaded for expediting their early completion.

Emphasizing on the need of construction of grade separators at Sanat Nagar, Nowgam and Bemina crossings, Bukhari urged the governor to facilitate the approval and release of requisite funds so that the work on these projects is started at an earliest. He also highlighted the importance of these projects in minimizing the accidents and decongestion of traffic at these junctions.

The former minister demanded macadamization in Gangbugh area of Amirakadal where the major project of drainage has been already completed during the last elected government.

Similarly, he also brought the importance of establishing an Irrigation Pump station in view of frequently interrupted irrigation water supply for around 115 acre of paddy and another agriculture land in Rawalpora and its adjoining areas.

Bukhari also demanded establishment of government Primary Health Center and government primary school at Mehjoor Nagar at an already identified chunk of government land. He said a huge population in this ward is suffering for want of these facilities as both the institutions are currently being run in rented rooms with no standard facilities available therein.

He also invited the attention of Governor towards the establishment of fire service station at the same location to cater to any kind of eventuality.

Regarding the condition of public parks, Bukhari urged the governor to direct the floriculture and tourism departments to focus of maintenance of the existing parks in entire Srinagar especially in Amirakadal constituency besides installing of masthead lights and the recreational facilities for children and the old age people.

The former minister also pleaded for revamping of drainage at Gulshan Nagar Nowgam where the ERA had constructed the drainage long back without following the proper alignment and other specifications.

