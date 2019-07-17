Altaf Bukhari inaugurates D’more showroom

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Company announces breakage protection on all LED TVs

After carving a niche in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttrakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh electronic markets, D’more, a newly launched company on Monday inaugurated its showroom in Srinagar thus entering into digital arena of Jammu and Kashmir.

The showroom was inaugurated by former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari at SDA/Iqbal Shopping Complex opposite Iqbal park Srinagar.

In his inaugural address, Bukhari stressed on the company management for providing quality products to people backed up with reliable service centers in the state. He said: “There is no alternative to hard work, which is the key to success.”

The former finance minister appreciated the company management for taking the initiative emphasizing on creation of jobs for the local qualified youth.

After the inaugural ceremony, the company marketing wing addressed a press briefing at hotel Asian Park, where the speakers talked about technological advancement and unique selling propositions of their range of products.

“D’more is happy to introduce its products that include LED TVs, Music System and ROs in Kashmir,” Rajeev Bakshi, director and owner of D’more said in his address to media persons.

He said that it is for the first time that D’more has introduced its state of art ‘hot and cold’ RO in Jammu and Kashmir.

“D’more also offers one year breakage protection on all LED TVs, sold across the country. We assure our customers that if in any case their D’more LEDs are broken, the same shall be replaced with new ones within one year of the purchase of TV,” he added.

He said, “Our picture quality has attained high score on all the tests including colour accuracy, resolution, uniformity, brightness, retention, aliasing, and saturation, calibration, conducted in our state of art laboratories. Audio quality along with extensive component testing have been done to ensure that the LEDs excel on international standards.”

He assured further: “We are continuously upgrading ourselves and employing skilled force with massive experience to have technical dominance in the industry.”

Bakshi said that synergistic management have helped D’more cater to large section of consumers, clients and record positive experiences with our company. “Ensuring utmost privacy of customer recommendations, correspondence and experience besides developing skills and tools to ensure realistic cost assessments of the renowned technologies being employed in our facilities and thereby optimize the cost of products for a great user experience,” he added.

The press conference was attended Sandeep Razdan, Rahul Bassan, its MD Prem Verma and Director Rajeev Bakshi. (KNS)