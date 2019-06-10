About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Altaf Bukhari, Hakeem Yasin grieved over demise of Showkat Jan

Former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of a prominent social worker and a philanthropist Showkat Ahmad Jan who passed away at his residence in Magarmal Bagh Sunday morning.
In his condolence message, Bukhari described Jan’s demise as a huge personal loss for him and his family. “Late Jan saheb was an epitome of amity, compassion and kindness. As a long-time friend and a mentor who always stood with me in my thick and thin, I personally knew late Jan saheb very closely. He had not only carved a niche in social circles but was equally known for his humility among his friends and associates.”
Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, the former finance minister prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to his family to face this difficult time of grief and bereavement.
“It was an honour to have known such a great person who has left indelible marks in my life. May God grant Jannat to the departed soul and bestow courage and endurance to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.”
He remarked that the void left by the demise of Jan Saheb is hard to be filled not for his family but his friends and acquaintances. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the grief-stricken family to bear this inconsolable loss.” Meanwhile, Chairman PDF Hakeem Yaseen also condoled the demise of prominent civil society member of Kashmir Showkat Jan, who passed away this morning.
In his condolence message, Hakeem Yaseen conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He has prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. KNS

