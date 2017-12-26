Altaf Bukhari hails JKCA for conducting selection trials

Education Department to provide boarding and lodging for players
SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 25:
Minister for Education, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today hailed J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) for conducting selection trials for the selection of J&K T-20 team.
“Through these trials everyone will get a chance to showcase their talent to be part of the J&K T20 team,” he said adding that the youth of J&K are talented and need encouragement to further hone their capabilities.
In this regard, Altaf Bukhari said that education Department will provide all necessary support need for the team. He said that the boarding and lodging for players would be provided by the Education Department.
He said that Education Department is in a process to involve students in extracurricular activities for their overall development. “The Department will play a proactive role in providing a platform to youth and will support the activities which are beneficial for the youth of J&K”, he said.
Bukhari said that Government’s vision is to nurture young talents where they get quality-driven cricket training, groundbreaking coaching through world class professional coaches.
He said it is extremely crucial for one to stand out to be noticed. “It is not only about the outstanding grades, it is also about the personality of a student that decides his fate in the competitive world.” he added. As such, Minister said Education Department is focusing on providing extracurricular to students in every sphere.
It’s pertinent to mention here that the 10-day trials camp for the selection of players for J&K T-20 team to would commence from December 26, 2017 at GGM Science College Jammu Division. Cricket players interested in participating in trails from far off places will be provided boarding and lodging. The trails is expected to number of young students who are seeking career in cricket showcasing their existing talent in the sports.
