Altaf Bukhari grieved over loss of lives at Ramban

Srinagar, February 9:
Former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed deep shock and grief over loss of lives in the snow avalanche at Jawahar Tunnel and in landslide at Maroog area in Ramban district on Friday.
In a statement issued here, Bukhari conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the death of nine people including five cops who were recovered from the snow avalanche at Jawahir Tunnel. He also condoled the demise of two people who died while crossing a landslide zone on foot on at Maroog area in Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
The former finance minister described the loss of lives due to these natural calamities as very unfortunate, adding that the grief of this loss cannot be expressed in words. “I express solidarity with the bereaved families who have lost their near and dear ones in these incidents and pray for eternal peace for the departed souls. I also wish a speedy recovery of the policemen who were rescued from the avalanche hit post on Friday,” Bukhari said.
He urged the governor led administration to extend all possible help including ex gratia relief to the bereaved families and appreciated the natives of Omoh, Verinag, Dooru and other adjoining area of Jawahar Tunnel who timely thronged the avalanche hit spot and saved many precious lives.