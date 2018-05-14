Altaf Bukhari chairs public darbar

Srinagar, May 13:
Minister for Finance and Labour and Employment, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today held a Public Durbar at Srinagar to address the public grievances and take firsthand account of the problems being faced by the people living in the city.
A large number of people including prominent citizens and youths participated in the durbar and interacted with the minister. They apprised the Minister about their problems and developmental needs and sought redressal of their grievances.
Delegations from Natipora, Chanapora, Nowgam, Sanat Nagar, Rawalpora, Hyderpora, Bagh-e-Mehtab flagged many issues before the minister with regard to repairmen of roads, availability of drinking water, regular electricity, availability of ration and many other issues of public interest.
Minister gave patient hearing to the people and assured that their genuine demands will be redressed. Minister also passed on-spot directions with regard to various grievances flagged by the locals.
Bukhari said they have prioritized the works according to their importance and are being done accordingly. Interacting with the deputations, the Minister said that state government is working tirelessly for equitable development in all the three regions of the state.
He said the present dispensation in Jammu and Kashmir has tagged public welfare and equitable development as thrust areas and it will continue with its policy of reaching out to the people in order to mitigate their sufferings on account of various day to day issues.