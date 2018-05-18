Altaf Bukhari chairs meeting to review refund of GST

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, MAY 17:
Minister for Finance, Labor and Employment Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today chaired a meeting to review the refund process of GST.
The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Finance Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, President Federation of Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK), Mohammad Ashraf Mir, FCIJ Lalit Mahajan and other representatives of business fraternity.
The meeting discussed various issues concerning business and manufacturers of the state and the refund process of GST. The meeting was informed that the provisional refund of GSTY shall be paid till the proper networking system is put in place.
The meeting also discussed the reservation of items being manufactured in local industry and price preferences for the products being manufactured locally. The Minister assured the members of FCIK and FCIJ that the government is keen to promote local industry and that government will take all possible steps to boost local industry.
Bukhari said government will stick Industry Policy and as per guidelines issued by Finance Department.