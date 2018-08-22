Altaf Bukhari bereaved

PDP condoles demise of Idrees Hamid, expresses solidarity with bereaved family
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 21:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday condoled demise of Idrees Hamid, son of retired IAS officer and member State Human Rights Commission Abdul Hamid Wani.
Idrees died due to massive cardiac arrest and his last rites were performed at his ancestral village, Sangri Baramulla.
The deceased is also son of senior PDP leader and former minister, Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari’s maternal cousin-Abdul Hamid Wani.
PDP spokesman in a statement issued here expressed heartfelt condolence with the bereaved family and expressed solidarity with Idrees’s parents and relatives at the hour of this irreparable loss. “We pray to Allah that the departed soul be granted highest place in Jannah and give patience to the bereaved family to bear such a loss,” PDP spokesmen said.