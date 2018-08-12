Alpine Adventures, JKMHC scale Mount Tattakoti

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Team Alpine Adventurers and JK Mountaineering and Hiking Club members scaled the South summit of Mount Tattakoti (4654m).
The main summit of this peak stands tall at 4732m which is the 2nd highest peak of Pir Panjal range in Kashmir valley.
Dr. Ernest Neve had scaled the peak in 1901.
The members commenced this expedition on 3rd August 2018. The conventional route used for this peak was via Yusmarg. However, Doodpathri, a newly introduced resort in the tourist map of Kashmir provides a closer access to the base of the peak.
The first campsite was set up in Domail valley, which is almost 18kms from Doodpathri.
Team camped on the banks of a stream that originates from one of the alpine lakes in the area.
The area is home to several nomad communities that migrate there during summers.
Next morning, team members wrapped up early and marched towards the advance camp which was planned to be setup on the Tattakoti glacier (4300m) itself.
Team took the Konsar Lake route to proceed towards it.
A group of 6 members advanced to the glacier to find the possible route to the main peak.
Members braved themselves through scree and rockfalls before traversing the glacier in order to overlook the couloir as well as the arete which takes one closer to the summit.
Realizing least possibility of success from that side, team decided to retreat and attempted the peak from a different ridge line which goes through the SE summit with respect to the main peak and then descends some 45m before raising to the main peak.
camped overnight near the banks of Konsar Lake after cancelling the plan to set up the camp on glacier.
As per further plan, group started the climb at 03:30 in the night and they had to negotiate a 800 ft scree filled steep gully before traversing the ridge line.
With dawn falling in and the first rays of light striking the tip of Nanga Parbat (world's 9th highest mountain) provided a once in a lifetime view.
Bramha, Kolahai and Harmukh raised above the clouds while providing a commanding view.
Team managed to reach closer to the South summit wherein the recorded altitude was 4654m approx which is some 80m below the Main peak. From here the main peak is detached by a 40m (approx) gully. After brief discussion with the Technical lead and the Expedition lead it was decided to retreat back and attempt the main peak again in near future with all the information gathered from this expedition. Team witnessed some wonderful panoramic views from all sides, thanks to good weather.
The group descended back to the advance camp and further to base camp wherein the group halted for a night stay. Few members visited some more Alpine lakes in the area whereas few trekked up towards the NE base of the Main peak to collect some useful data in the form of pictures.
The next morning, team packed up and descended back to the valley of milk before driving to Srinagar.
Utmost coordination and dedication amongst team members led to the success of this expedition.
The team thanked Rajinder Kaul who provided some valuable inputs regarding this peak and shared his experience with reference to this mountain.
The team also thanked president JKMHC. They also thanked Tufail shah who helped with some fresh pictures from the area