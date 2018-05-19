Allow us to gather in LalChowk, hear our ‘Mann Ki Baat’: Mirwaiz tells Modi

‘If GoI is serious, it must revoke AFSPA, PSA, DAA’
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, May 18:
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairmanMirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday asked Prime Minister NarendraModi to listen to their ‘mannkibaat’ and allow them to gather in city centre LalChowk.
Mirwaiz said the LalChowk rally, which has already been called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Prime Minister NarendraModivisit to Kashmir tomorrow, would be a “litmus test for India's democracy”.
“Modi all have been listening to your ‘mannkibaat’ for years now. As you come here tomorrow allow us Kashmiris to peacefully gather at LalChowk so that you hear our ‘mannkibaat’! It’s just three words Resolve Kashmir Dispute,”Mirwaizsaidin a tweet.
PM Modi is scheduled to visit the State tomorrow.
The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik has called for ‘LalChowkchalo’ on Saturday to protest Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier, addressing the Friday congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz said LalChowk rally would be the first test for both New Delhi and the State government.
“We will not address any gathering. We have decided to carry placards in a very peaceful manner to convey our message to Prime Minister of India, who is visiting the disputed region tomorrow” Mirwaiz said in his speech.
He said it is the same historic LalChowk, where first Indian PM Jawaharlal Lal Nehru made the commitment to people of J&K that they would be granted right to self determination.
“We are waiting for India to honor its promises,” he said.
Mirwaiz said the placards they would be carrying would convey the message to PM Modi itself.
The Hurriyat (M) chairman said New Delhi and the State government have been beating drums about being the world’s largest democracy. “The first major test for both these governments will be to allow separatist leadership to hold a peaceful rally at LalChowk tomorrow”.
“The second test for these two governments will be on May 21 when we are planning a rally at Eidgah to pay tributes to our martyrs and take a pledge to take forward mission of the martyrs,” he said.
Mirwaiz said Kashmir was not administrative or a law and order problem or an issue related to roads, inaugurating of tunnels, power projects or jobs.
“But it is a dispute directly linked to political future of tens of millions of citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and it needs to be resolved as per the will and aspirations of these people,” he said adding “The temporary measure can bear no fruit unless Delhi accepts the ground realities in Kashmir”.
About the ceasefire announced by Government of India (GoI), Mirwaiz said goodwill gestures or CBMs cannot be meant for a month alone but have to be long term and meaningful.
“If GoI really means business, it must look at real CBMs like demilitarization and repealing draconian laws like AFSPA, PSA, and DAA. These measures must be followed by start of a process where in all three parties to the dispute -- India, Pakistan and people of Kashmir --- come together to hammer out a solution acceptable to all in keeping with the will and aspirations of the people of J&K,” he said.
Terming May 21, 1990, as the blackest day of Kashmir history, Mirwaiz said on this day under a deep conspiracy, people of Kashmir lost their beloved leader “Moulana Muhammad Farooq who would always raise his voice for justice for Kashmiris and fulfillment of their aspirations from the pulpit of Kashmir’s Central Masjid and everywhere”.
“On the same day over 60 innocent people were massacred at Hawal. Just few years after this tragedy Kashmiris lost another leader Abdul Gani Lone,” he said.
The Hurriyat (M) chairman condemned the Israeli aggression in Gaza, where 60 innocent Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops.
He questioned the criminal silence of the OIC and the heads of Muslim countries across the globe over the genocide of people in Gaza. “Kashmiris can never remain silent over such brutal killings and will always stand with their Palestinian brethren in their quest for their rights to their land.”
Mirwaiz urged people to march tomorrow towards LalChowk, where a peaceful sit-in would be held and leaders and people would hold placards to convey their message.
He also urged people to assemble in Eidgah on May 21 for taking a pledge to take forward the mission of martyrs.