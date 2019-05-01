Allow NEET aspirants to travel on highway on May 5: JKPM

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In view of the restrictions on the movement of civilian traffic on National Highway on Sundays, JKPM leader, Syed Iqbal Tahir has asked the administration to issue appropriate orders so that NEET aspirants from South Kashmir are allowed to travel on N-H on 5th May (Sunday) to enable them to appear in examination scheduled on the same day.

He said all the NEET aspirants should be allowed to travel on National highway on 5th May on the basis of admit cards issued to them from the competent authority.

Pertinent to mention that the NEET exam 2019 is scheduled on 5th May 2019 which coincidentally falls on Sunday, the day on which there remain restrictions on civilian traffic movement on N-H 1.