Allow HAWS Gulmarg to carry out repair works

Army requires infrastructure to maintain LoC security
Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court Friday issued notice to Building Operations Controlling Authority (BOCA) and Chief Executive Officer Gulmarg to permit repairs and renovations of High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) while maintaining video recording of the existing structure.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Alok Aradhe issued a show cause to the BOCA stating why contempt may not be issued against them.
The court directed BOCA to consider the application of repair and renovation of the structure with similar directions passed by the court earlier.
The court observed that so far as HAWS is concerned, the Army imparts training to its officers there. It is utilized for the purpose of imparting training in service in high altitude regions not only to the Indian Army officers but also to the personnel from all over the world and it is the only high altitude warfare training school there.
The court also observed that the structure, HAWS, is 50 years to 60 years old which is unsafe so it is imperative to carry out renovations and repairs of HAWS.
Court said that it is important to carry out renovation and repair the structure keeping in view the public safety and security.
The court also said so far as the urgency is concerned in view of the ensuing winter season, which would result in heavy snow fall in the area, “it may be extremely difficult to carry out the necessary repairs and would be the source of huge inconvenience to the High Altitude Warfare School and the Indian Army.”
Court also observed that one more important fact stated in the application is the importance of maintaining the security of the Line of Control which is stated to have necessitated increasing the requirement of troops trained in high altitude warfare and administrative infrastructure.
“For all these reasons, it is essential to ensure the safety of the buildings and up-gradation of the infrastructure to meet the changing requirements of the Indian Army and the HAWS,” the court said.
The court said on account of orders which have been passed therein, the applicant filed MP No. 3/2017 in PIL No. 14/2012 seeking permission to make necessary repairs and renovations in the existing infrastructure.
This application was considered on several dates by this court, inter alia, on 9th June, 2017, 7th July, 2017, 22nd August, 2017 and 27th September, 2017.
On 9th June, 2017, the BOCA was directed to consider the application of the applicant within three weeks.
“It is truly unfortunate that over one and half year has passed and the position is that some of orders have been complied with,” the court said.
The court said that similarly, the directions were repeated in the order dated 7th July, 2017, 27th July, 2017 and 22nd August, 2017. “All these directions made by this Court have been of no avail.”
Assistant Solicitor General of India, Tahir Majid Shamsi informed the court that along with application, the applicant has furnished all details which were required to be furnished for the improvement of the infrastructure and repairs thereof.
Army through its counsel, Tahir Majid Shamsi moved contempt application against BOCA and state government for not implementing the court orders dated on 22 August 2017, 16 November 2017 and 2 June 2018.
Earlier, the application filed by the High Altitude Warfare School (Army) established in the year 1948, seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the respondents, complaining violation of the orders dated 22nd August, 2017, 16th November 2017 and 2nd June, 2018 passed by the court.
“The matter relates to the premises of the HAWS and its affiliated infrastructure located at Gulmarg which requires imperative renovation and reconstruction.”