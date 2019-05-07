Allow Geelani free movement in Ramadan: PDP leader

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Engineer Nazir Yatoo has urged authorities to allow free movement to Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Ramadan.

In a statement on Monday Yatoo said that authorities should not restrict the movement of Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the month of Ramadan as he is ailing and needs regular health checkups.

Yatoo added that Geelani be allowed to move freely to attend prayers in Masjid during the month of Ramadan.

He further appealed Centre Government to announce a unilateral ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the holy month so that “people get some relief for prayers and other religious obligation.”

He also demanded release of all political prisoners including JKLF leader Mohamamd Yasin Malik who is ailing in Tihar Jail.

