Allocation of Rs 213 crore sanctioned for Kupwara under capex budget

Kupwara, September. 07:
District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir today convened a meeting of officers to review the physical and financial achievements of various departments under District CAPEX Budget 2018-19 in the Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex.
The DDC took sector wise review of the progress of projects undertaken by different departments/agencies under District CAPEX Budget 2018 - 19 allocation and other centrally sponsored schemes. He reviewed the schemes of Rural Development Department, Irrigation and Flood Control, R&B, PMGSY, Health, PDD, Animal Husbandry, Education, Youth Services &Sports, Sheep and Animal Husbandry and others.
The meeting was informed that an allocation of Rs 213 crore has been sanctioned for the district under CAPEX Budget 2018-19. It was given out that out of an availability of Rs 72 crores, 81.94% expenditure has been achieved till the end of August 2018.
With regard to the progress achieved in various sectors, the meeting was informed that under Agriculture and Allied Sectors, against an availability of 54.26 crores, an expenditure of 13.54 crores has been made till August ending, an achievement of 26%.
Similarly, in I&FC, against an availability of 46.22 crores, 41.30% expenditure has been made till August 2018.
Under Youth Services and Sports sector, an expenditure of Rs 3 crores has been made, out of the availability of Rs 4.91, against an allocation of Rs 9.81 crores for the year 2018-19.
In RDD, under NRLM, IAY (JRY), MGNREGA (SGRY) out of total availability of Rs 5809.97 lacs, the tentative expenditure ending August has been 5798.04 lacs.
Likewise, the progress under Power, R&B, Industry & Minerals, Transport, Urban Development, Sheep and Animal Husbandry was also reviewed and progress was found satisfactory.
Detailed discussions were also held on various issues related to effective implementation of vital schemes and projects in the district.
The DDC directed the concerned officers to mobilise all the sources for effective and timely completion of developmental projects.
The DDC directed the concerned Executing Agencies to speed up the construction work on various Projects. He emphasized upon the officers to ensure accountability and timely completion of all projects. He also asked for the reconciliation among intending departments and executing agencies for better results and timely completion of the works.
The meeting was attended by JD Planning, Imtiyaz Ahmad, CEO, CAHO, CAO, DSHO, Executive Engineers of various engineering wings, representatives from health, Information and other district officers of various departments including Engineers of Irrigation & Flood Control.