March 30, 2019 | Imran Shah

Alleged heckling of Sarpanch: Protests against DC Kishtwar continue

Section 144 imposed as Sarpanches harden stand

The Sarpanches from various areas of Kishtwar District on Friday continued protest on the 2nd day against DC Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana’s for his alleged misbehavior, heckling and manhandling of a Srapanch.
Reportedly, the DC allegedly heckled a Sarpanch, Babu Lal Bhandari, inside his office on Thursday afternoon.
On Friday, the angry Sarpanches hardened its stand against the Rana and block the main entry gate of the DC Office Complex from morning to evening as a result of which several government officials including Election Observer got holed up inside the new DC office complex for nearly 6 hours.
The locals who visited DC office complex also joined the protesting Sarpanches and said that the demand of transfer of DC Kishtwar is “genuine”.
The locals said that majority of the employees including some top rank officials want Rana transferred from Kishtwar as they accuse him of misbehaving with them.
The angry Sarpanches threatened Panchayat level agitation against DC Kishtwar and said that they will boycott elections in case Election Commission of India and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir fails to remove Rana.
During day long protest, some police officers through tried to pacify the angry Sarpanches, but all attempt failed.
Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kishtwar also reach out to the agitating Sarpanches and Panches however, the protestors turned down the request and refused to meet DC Kishtwar.
The angry Sarpanches after day-long protest, dispersed at around 5 PM and decided to continue protest on Saturday as well. “ The protest will continue until this DC is removed from here,” they said.

Later the Sarpanches also called upon Election Observer and put forth their grievances. They urged upon Election Observer to immediately order for transfer of DC Kishtwar.
The vehemently told the observer that in case the authorities fail to remove DC Kishtwar, they will go ahead with poll boycott and will ensure that no one in their respective Panchayats will caste their votes.
The Election Observer, as per the sarpanches, assured them that he will write to ECI over the issue and also told them to file a written complaint in this regard.
The victim Sarpanch has also field a written complaint with Kishtwar police against DC Kishtwar and his PSOs, but no FIR has been registered so far.
The agitating Sarpanches also demanded releasing of CCTV footage of DC office Kishtwar to ascertain the facts.
Meanwhile, the concerned DC, who is also District Magistrate (DM) Kishtwar, has imposed section 144 CrPc in and around Mini Secretariat Kishtwar for smooth functioning of elections process and maintenance of proper law and order.
“By imposing 144 CrPC, assembly of five or more persons in and around Mini Secretariat is prohibited. No one shall join or take out any procession or hold public meeting in the vicinity of the Mini Secretariat,” an order issued here said.

