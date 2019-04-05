About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 05, 2019 | Anil Bhatt

Allegations that NC candidate raised pro-Pak slogans incorrect: CEO

Allegations that National Conference candidate Akbar Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans are "incorrect", Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar said on Thursday after an inquiry conducted by the poll panel.
Kumar was also asked whether the statements of former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah about the complete restoration of autonomy which includes the state having its own prime minister and that of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's remarks on 'relation of JK with India to end' if Article 370 or 35-A are tampered with "qualify as a complaint".
"If we get a specific complaint, we will look into it," the CEO said told PTI.
On a question related to Lone, Kumar said an assistant returning officer had issued a notice to Lone, seeking explanation about his purported slogans.
"I guess it was reported about Akbar Lone that he has said something. Then an internal inquiry was held and it found that the allegations which appeared in newspapers were incorrect", he said.
He said it was not a video of any election rally but an old video, in which he was referring to an incident in the state assembly.
The CEO was asked about the complaints of various political parties about the withdrawal of security to its leaders by the governor administration.
He said an information regarding withdrawal of security to politicians has been sent to the Election Commission.
The administration has to seek the approval of the CEO with regard to withdrawal of security and accommodation to political leaders during the elections as the model code of conduct is in place. PTI

 

