Allahabad HC dismisses plea for namaz at Babri Masjid disputed site, fines petitioner Rs 5 lakh

Published at December 20, 2018 03:02 PM


Press Trust of India

Lucknow

The Allahabad High Court Thursday rejected a petition seeking permission to offer 'namaz' at the disputed site of Babri Masjid while imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioner saying the appeal was filed for "cheap publicity".

Justices DK Arora and Alok Mathur of the Lucknow bench of the high court passed the order on the petition of Al-Rahman Trust, which had requested the court to give permission to offer namaz at the dipsuted site.

The court termed the petition as an attempt to gain "cheap publicity" and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioner.

The court directed District Magistrate Faizabad to realise the fine amount if it is not deposited by the Trust.

 

