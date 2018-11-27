About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

All weather road-connectivity to Ladakh: BRO

Published at November 27, 2018


Press Trust of India

Srinagar

Ladakh will now be accessible in all weather conditions, giving strategic advantage to the country, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said Tuesday.

"The cold desert region will now be accessible by a double-lane motorable road from Manali in Himachal Pradesh via Zanskar in Kargil district," a spokesman of the BRO said.

The new route, which will enhance inter-state connectivity and bring socio-economic benefits for the region, was constructed by cutting through tough mountains under the Project Vijayak of BRO, the spokesman said.

"This will be the third road to Ladakh region after Srinagar-Leh and Manali via Leh routes," he added.

