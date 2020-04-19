All red zone areas in Kulgam provided with masks: Kulgam

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

District administration, Kulgam has distributed masks in all red zones of the district to contain the spread of Coronavirus infection and to break the chain of Coronavirus infection.

Besides, the district administration has put in place a robust mechanism of home delivery of essentials for people living in the red zone areas and has also set up a 24x7 helpdesk, with helpline number's 7006568063, 7006435774 and 7889432147, for the convenience of the people.

While sanitation cum fumigation drives are also going on in red Zones and other parts of the district, to de-contaminate the public places, quarantine centres and health institutions.

The District Magistrate (DM), Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, has already declared Sopat, Tengpora, Mohalla Batpora and Mohalla Bagbal of the revenue village KB-Pora, Reshipora ward 04 and Naikpora A & B of ward NO-2 of Municipal Committee, Kulgam as Red zones and strict restrictions have been imposed in all these areas to break the chain of the spread of Coronavirus infection.

The DM has once again appealed the people to stay at home and follow the advisories of the health department and administration in letter and spirit, issued from time to time.

He also urged the people to wear the masks to prevent the spread of Coronavirus infection.

