All-party delegation should meet PM to defend Art 35A: Soz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 27:
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Saifuddin Soz Monday said an all-party delegation from the State should call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge the Government of India (GoI) to defend Article 35 A in the Supreme Court.
Article 35A, which accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, is facing a legal challenge in the Supreme Court.
"Let the delegation of mainstream parties of the State call on the PM and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and propose that the GoI take a position before the Supreme Court," Soz said.
He said it was ridiculous for the GoI to watch the situation from a distance and be unmindful of the turmoil that can be caused by any attempt to amend Article 35A, against the will of the people of the state.
Soz said the people of Kashmir have shown a unique sense of solidarity on the need to safeguard Article 35A of the Constitution of India.
“It is heartening that J&K government has taken its position for safeguarding Article 35-A of the Constitution of India,” he said adding, “It is a heartening situation that certain sections of society in Jammu and Ladakh have also realized that Article 35-A cannot be abrogated”.