All party delegation from JK should meet Modi on Art 35-A, Art 370: Faesal

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Peoples Movement President Shah Faesal Wednesday suggested that a delegation of all political parties from Jammu Kashmir should immediately call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share with him the concerns regarding the abrogation of Article 35-A and Article 370.

In a statement issued here, Faesal underscored the need to build a political consensus on various constitutional issues confronting the State.

"BJP government at New Delhi is a reality and the political formations in J&K have to acknowledge this reality and take steps to constructively engage with it. If the idea is to correct the perception of gender discrimination then the Government of India can be assured that the popular government in the State should be asked to bring in necessary guidelines to implement the court judgements on this subject instead of wiping out the article against the wishes of the people,” he said. “Similarly if the issue is Article 370 hampering investments in the State, which basically is not true at all, but even then to further ease the perception, necessary provisions can be incorporated into the State Land Grants Act for leasing out land to non-state subject investors for business, industrial and educational purposes. Again this has to be done at the State level and the Government of India should be requested to stay away and assured that after a due political consensus such anomalies will be corrected without compromising on the special status of the State,” Faesal said.

He asked all State-based political parties to realise that there was an existential threat that could only be countered by uniting and speaking in one voice.

“In the upcoming Assembly elections, political parties will have to come together for the larger cause of protecting the special status of the State and prevail upon the GoI to avoid further disturbance in the region. There is an urgent need to revive dialogue process and resume developmental activity in the State to compensate for the mayhem of the past few years. It is possible only if the mandate of the people goes in the right hands and there is a consensus on various issues,” he said.