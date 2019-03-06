All parties for joint LA, LS polls: CEC

March 06, 2019 | Syed Amjad Shah

‘Will announce decision in Delhi’

Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora Tuesday said almost all political parties and administration were on the same page of holding assembly and parliamentary polls in the State “simultaneously and at the earliest”.

Addressing a news conference here, Arora said, “During their meeting with the ECI, all political parties expressed opinion that assembly and parliamentary polls be conducted at the earliest and together in the State.”

He said their main arguments was that Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies polls were conducted in a peaceful manner witnessing high turnout, which shows that the State wants democratically-elected government in place.

However, Arora said the final decision would be taken up after a threadbare discussion and it would be announced in New Delhi.

He said the political parties also demanded due security cover to voters and contesting candidates, first to install confidence among them to hold elections.

“We had discussion with the administration, security agencies and police in Srinagar, Leh, Kargil, and Jammu,” Arora.

He said some political parties had pointed out that their central offices had not received electrical rolls and requested for English rolls apart from Urdu and Hindi.

Arora said some parties highlighted the issue of shifting of polling stations and that they were explained that border shelling had compelled the administration to shift these polling stations.

He said instant transfers of some officials in violation of ECI norms were also brought to the notice of the commission.

Arora said some political parties also drew attention of the commission toward the Amarnath yatra, Ramadan, and snowbound condition in the State and movement of nomads.

He said if there was such a situation that a particular district though the State government conveys to the commission about circumstances wherein they are finding it impossible to conduct polls, the commission would review it and gave example of Anantnag where by-polls could not be conducted.

He expressed hope that the people in Kashmir would come out to cast votes despite the calls of boycott by the separatist leadership.

“In the recent elections in Chattisgarh, the leftwing gave boycott call but we were surprised to see a turnover of 75 percent.”

Over lifting ban on Jamaat and booking Jamaat leaders, he said it had to be seen by the concerned administration not ECI