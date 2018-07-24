About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

All office bearers tender resignation: PDP

Published at July 24, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 23:

 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said that all the office bearers of the party have tendered their resignation before the party president.
PDP chief spokesman Rafi Mir said that all the office bearers including Vice President, General Secretary and Treasurers have submitted their resignation before party president Mehbooba Mufti, saying that submitting resignation is aimed to revamp the party.
He said that tendering resignation has nothing to do with the issue of party’s disgruntled leaders.
“As the capable party leaders are no more ministers now, so the decision of tendering resignation was only taken to revamp the party,” he said. KNS

 

