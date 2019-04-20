All laws in Kashmir should be on par India: Shiv Sena

April 20, 2019 | Agencies

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday slammed Congress for its stance on Article 370 and said "all laws in Kashmir should be on par with the rest of India."

He said Congress does not want to abolish Article 370, while leaders like Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have said that if Article 370 is abolished there will be no one to "respect the tricolor.

Thackeray said his party went into an alliance with the BJP because he wanted a Prime Minister who can attack Pakistan.

"Shiv Sena wanted a Prime Minister who can attack Pakistan and so we went into an alliance with BJP," a New Delhi based agency quoted Thackeray as having said while addressing a public rally in Aurangabad.

The Shiv Sena chief also came down heavily on former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar who is contesting on a CPI ticket from Begusarai in Bihar.

"People like Kanhaiya Kumar preparing to enter Lok Sabha is very sad, he is a separatist," he said.

Hitting out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statements on Shiv Sena's pre-poll pact with BJP, Thackeray said, "Sharad Pawar left Congress abusing Rajiv Gandhi and pledged that he would never join Congress till the end.

He is black at heart. Pawar later joined Congress.