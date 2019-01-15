All J&K NHM Employees Association begins 2-day strike

Employees stage protest, demand regularization
Employees stage protest, demand regularization
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 14:
National Health Mission (NHM), Revised National TB Control Program (RNTCP) and National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) Monday staged a join protest in Srinagar to press the government for fulfillment of their demands.
All J&K NHM Employees’ Association also began its two-day strike from today to remind the government about the plight of the employees and commitments to employees in the past.
The employees including men and women took to the streets and blocked the road outside Press Enclave here amid chanting slogans in favour of their demands.
However, after some minutes, the employees assembled in Pratap Park here where the association leaders addressed the gathering a pitched for their demands.
“The government has failed to fulfill the commitments made by then Minister for Health, Principal Secretary H&ME and Mission Director NHM to the employees on 22 January 2018,” the protesting employees said
They added that the association has repeatedly represented to the authorities in last one year but there has been no headway. “So much so, the authorities have even failed to fulfill our demands which involved no financial implications,” they added.
They said on 19th of December, 2018, All J&K NHM Employees Association Jammu/Kashmir had given an ultimatum to the authorities till January, 10, 2019 for fulfillment of their demands, however there has been no response to their just and humble pleas.
“In this scenario, the Association has concluded that the authorities are completely apathetic to our grievances. We are left with no option but to hit the roads for our just demands and rights,” they said.
“The future strategy shall be discussed and announced on Tuesday, 15th of January, 2019,” they said. (KNS)