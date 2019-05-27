About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

All is well with Geelani: Hurriyat (G)

 Hurriyat Conference (G) has denounced rumors about the health of its chairman Syed Ali Geelani.
In a statement issued here, Hurriyat spokesperson said that the “by the grace of Almighty Allah and prayers of his well-wishers, the chairman is well and doing fine,”
Hurriyat Conference appealed the people that not to heed to the malicious and ill-designed rumors.

Latest News

Pak launches its first ever moon-sighting website

Pak launches its first ever moon-sighting website

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Nowshehra Srinagar

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Nowshehra Srinagar

May 26 | Agencies
Kashmir University postpones BEd exams scheduled on Monday

Kashmir University postpones BEd exams scheduled on Monday

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Dhaba owner arrested for supplying drugs in Ganderbal

Dhaba owner arrested for supplying drugs in Ganderbal

May 26 | Agencies
Modi to be sworn in as PM on May 30

Modi to be sworn in as PM on May 30

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Rains, hail lash Srinagar, north Kashmir districts

Rains, hail lash Srinagar, north Kashmir districts

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
43% newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs have criminal record: ADR

43% newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs have criminal record: ADR

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Salary of four doctors withheld for remaining absent in Rajouri

Salary of four doctors withheld for remaining absent in Rajouri

May 26 | Agencies
Geelani condoles demise of Mohammad Yusuf Buch

Geelani condoles demise of Mohammad Yusuf Buch

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Iraq warns of

Iraq warns of 'danger of war' as Iranian FM visits

May 26 | Agencies
Missing Kathua boy traced in Samba

Missing Kathua boy traced in Samba

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Voting to elect new European Parliament underway in 21 countries

Voting to elect new European Parliament underway in 21 countries

May 26 | RK Web News
Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Peru

Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Peru

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Tension in Amethi after close confidant of Smriti shot dead

Tension in Amethi after close confidant of Smriti shot dead

May 26 | Agencies
Protest in Budgam village against arrests, alleged beating of youth; o ...

Protest in Budgam village against arrests, alleged beating of youth; o ...

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Pakistan ready for talks with new Indian Govt: Qureshi

Pakistan ready for talks with new Indian Govt: Qureshi

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Train service resumes in Kashmir after 2 days

Train service resumes in Kashmir after 2 days

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Only stranded vehicles to ply from Jammu to Srinagar

Only stranded vehicles to ply from Jammu to Srinagar

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Teenager injured as India-Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Teenager injured as India-Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

May 26 | Agencies
Normalcy returns in Kashmir

Normalcy returns in Kashmir

May 26 | PTI
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

All is well with Geelani: Hurriyat (G)

              

 Hurriyat Conference (G) has denounced rumors about the health of its chairman Syed Ali Geelani.
In a statement issued here, Hurriyat spokesperson said that the “by the grace of Almighty Allah and prayers of his well-wishers, the chairman is well and doing fine,”
Hurriyat Conference appealed the people that not to heed to the malicious and ill-designed rumors.

News From Rising Kashmir

;