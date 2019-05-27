All is well with Geelani: Hurriyat (G)

May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat Conference (G) has denounced rumors about the health of its chairman Syed Ali Geelani.

In a statement issued here, Hurriyat spokesperson said that the “by the grace of Almighty Allah and prayers of his well-wishers, the chairman is well and doing fine,”

Hurriyat Conference appealed the people that not to heed to the malicious and ill-designed rumors.