All India J&K Bank Officers’ Federation calls emergency meet on Nov 28

‘Meet to decide future course over SAC decision on declaring JK Bank as Public Sector Bank’
Srinagar, Nov 25:
In the wake of recent developments and decisions concerning the Jammu & Kashmir Bank, All India J&K Bank Officers’ Federation has called an emergency meeting at Srinagar on 28th November, 2018 (Wednesday) wherein all the constituent units of Federation across the country are participating to discuss the State Administrative Council (SAC) decision and decide future line of action. (KNS).