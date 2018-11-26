About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

All India J&K Bank Officers’ Federation calls emergency meet on Nov 28

Published at November 26, 2018 12:34 AM 0Comment(s)261views

‘Meet to decide future course over SAC decision on declaring JK Bank as Public Sector Bank’


Srinagar, Nov 25:

 In the wake of recent developments and decisions concerning the Jammu & Kashmir Bank, All India J&K Bank Officers’ Federation has called an emergency meeting at Srinagar on 28th November, 2018 (Wednesday) wherein all the constituent units of Federation across the country are participating to discuss the State Administrative Council (SAC) decision and decide future line of action. (KNS).

 

