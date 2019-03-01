All exams scheduled for Mar 1, 2 postponed: JKBOSE

Srinagar:
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education have postponed all the examinations scheduled for March 1 and 2 in view of the prevailing situation.
“In view of the prevailing situation, it is hereby notified that examination of following subjects pertaining to Higher Secondary Part-ll (Class-12th) Regular Annual Session 2019 (Summer Zone) which was scheduled to be held as per Revised Date Sheet on 01-03-2019 and Secondary School (Class- 10th) Annual Session 2019 Regular Summer Zone, JD scheduled to be held on 02-03-2019, have been postponed,” reads a notification issued by JKBOSE.
“The fresh dates for holding the examination of aforementioned postponed Subjects shall be notified separately. However, rest of the papers w.e.f 05-03-2019 (in respect of class 12th) and 06-03-2019 (in respect of Class-l0th) shall be held as per the date sheets already notified,” it read.