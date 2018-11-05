All essential services restored: Div Com

Inquiry Committee to ascertain reasons for widespread power shutdown
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 04:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Sunday said the administration had been working round-the-clock and restored all essential services across the Valley which had been disrupted due to the unprecedented snowfall across Kashmir division on Saturday.
He said due to the recent and unprecedented snowfall across Kashmir division, the Governor, the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary PDD and he personally monitored essential services on an hourly-basis from Saturday evening and hourly reports were sent to the Governor and the Chief Secretary.
Khan said due to the snowfall, green trees had fallen on power HT lines at various places of every district which had caused power breakdown across the Valley.
“Now, electricity supply is restored across valley except some areas of south Kashmir districts where four towers have fallen down at Lessar, Wanpoh, Shopian and Kulgam. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has already deployed their men and machinery on the spot for the restoration work so that electricity supply will be restored as soon as possible. Electricity had been restored in all hospitals and health centres across the Valley and heating system has been started there well before the due date,” he said.
The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir said that road connectivity was through to all districts including tourist spots of Gulmarg and Pahalgam except upper reaches and far-flung areas which would be cleared by the BRO within next two days.
“Srinagar-Jammu Highway is clear upto the Banihal Tunnel. In Kulgam, 51 water supply schemes have been damaged and the same will be restored by Monday,” he said.
Khan said the government had already stocked 100 percent quota of ration, LPG, kerosene oil, medicine and other commodities in Leh, Kargil and other far-flung areas.
He said all Deputy Commissioners were directed to assess the damages of horticulture and other allied sectors for earliest compensation to the affected farmers.
The Divisional Commissioner said that SMC had deployed an adequate number of de-watering pumps in the waterlogged areas across the city so that the inhabitants do not face any kind of problem.
He said the government had made a committee in which Deputy Commissioner Srinagar is the head besides Additional Commissioner Kashmir and Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar are its members.
“The committee will ascertain the reasons for widespread disruption of electricity supply across the Valley and submit its report within a week’s time for the further course of necessary action,” Khan said.